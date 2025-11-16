Hi hi, hello. Happy Sunday.

Sunday morning with me and Queen Piper in our new sunroom.

I’ve got two quick announcements for you and one quick ask for feedback!

1. I’m running The Practice, my 6-week writing and meditation course, in January.

This is a truly ideal way to begin a new year. (If you’ve taken the course, please weigh in in the comments!)

This is not a technical writing course—you do not need to be a writer, nor do you need to have aspirations to be one—it is guided personal journaling paired with meditation and embodiment practices.

For the first time, I am offering a few 1x1 coaching spots as an add-on. Thank you to all who’ve expressed interest in that; I will provide more info in the coming days.

We begin January 6; registration opens December 2. Learn more and join the waitlist here to get early registration and a discount.

2. New monthly gathering for paid subscribers—beginning in December!

Starting in December, I’m putting together a new monthly gathering for paid Love Story subscribers—something simple, real, and consistent. Each month, we’ll meet live for meditation and a reading, a guided topic, and an open conversation. A place to land, connect, and be together. These calls will not be recorded as I want to keep them intimate, private, and in the moment.

Example topic areas: sobriety & emotional sobriety, relationships & attachment, self-trust & identity, creativity and storytelling, healing & growth, transitions.

There will be no additional charge for this; it will be included as part of the paid membership offering.

I’d like to offer this on the same day and time each month—for example, the first Sunday of each month at 9:00 a.m. ET. Before I lock in the schedule, I’d love to hear from you so I can choose a day and time that works for the greatest number of people. The poll will be open for three days and then I’ll announce the offering and schedule.

Please answer these two questions…

Now, if you have questions or requests for topics, please add them in the comments.

What interests you most? What would you like to add?

What interests you most? What would you like to add?

I’m very excited to connect with you all more and more consistently.

xo

Laura

