Love Story

Love Story

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Jennifer Bridgman's avatar
Jennifer Bridgman
11hEdited

Chiming in here as a current participant of Laura’s Book Proposal Lab! I cannot recommend this course enough for writers with a nonfiction book in progress and dreams of landing a traditional publishing deal. Laura pulls back the curtain on the daunting and mysterious world of publishing, offering clear, in-depth guidance and firsthand insight into everything from agents, publishers, and query letters to platform, market research, comps, and the key elements of a knockout book proposal in today’s super competitive and ever-changing market.

I’ve taken several courses with Laura over the past five years, and each has changed me in a distinct and profound way. But this one, above all, has a true “rubber meets the road” quality, helping align my vague dreams with practical, actionable steps. While there are no guarantees that this course will help you land a literary agent or “Big Five” book deal, you will 100% walk away with tremendous clarity about both the publishing process and your own precious project. I personally discovered through BPL that I have three distinct memoirs in the pipeline, including one that will probably work best as a hybrid model. This clarity has proven invaluable in igniting my forward momentum, courage, and creative flow! And as you’ll discover, writing a book proposal is a beautiful, integral part of the whole creative process—not some separate task we must do.

Yes, BPL covers substantial ground over the ten weeks, yet the intimate cohort size, just-right pacing, and supportive environment make the process feel energizing rather than overwhelming. What once felt daunting now feels do-able—thrilling even! But I cannot devour enough of this content, and the twice-weekly calls are a highlight of my week. I already know I’ll miss this course as soon as it wraps, yet I will carry forth all I’ve learned.

If this course feels right on time for where you’re at in your writing journey, do not hesitate. Seriously. I cannot imagine a better guide than Laura: a brilliant author, wise teacher, rad human, and generous champion for fellow writers ready to roll up their sleeves.

And, I must mention that I’m also thrilled to hear of a spring Kripalu retreat (🤸), as I’ll be completing my yoga teacher training that same weekend in October. Yay! I’ve been to POFH retreats in both Boone and The Berkshires, and both times, they met me right where I was at, offering potent guidance and healing magic. ✨

PS: Hi, Emmy. You cute! 😛

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Elena Brower's avatar
Elena Brower
8h

the three generations shot... omg.

also good job growing in your brows. wait was that out loud

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