Hi, friends.

I made it back from Maui and it already feels like a fever dream. A few photos before I get into the upcoming offerings.

3 gens.

Emmy

My traveling crew. Alma and 4 of her friends. ♥️

I want to keep my Maui hair.

Alright! Just a quick note today about upcoming offerings. Comments are open to all on this post so you can ask questions and see other people’s.

The Book Proposal Lab - Need Your Input on Dates!

If you’re serious about writing a non-fiction book, I will be running my 10-week course, The Book Proposal Lab, once more this year. The current session has so far exceeded my expectations (if you’re in the current cohort, I would so appreciate if you’d share about your experience in the comments!). If you’re thinking of participating, I’d love your feedback on preferred dates; you can also join the waitlist with this link.

Join The Book Proposal Lab Waitlist

Summer Sobriety Support Program Enrollment is Open - Early Bird Pricing thru Sunday

» We are now enrolling in the summer sobriety support programs in The Luckiest Club, each one for a different place on the path. Learn about The Sober 90, The Sober Steady, and The Sober Life here. Early bird pricing available through this Sunday, May 3.

Enroll in Summer Programs

Kripalu October Retreat

» My October Kripalu Push Off from Here retreat is sold out, but you can join the waitlist or attend virtually. Also: it sold out so fast, another one is in the works for next spring, so stay tuned 👀.

Join The Waitlist or Attend Virtually

Second Sunday gathering is THIS Sunday, May 3. Topic: Sobriety

Our monthly community gathering, Second Sundays, will is this Sunday, May 2, at 11 am ET. (Technically it’s the first Sunday because May 10 is Mother’s Day.) This is an offering for paid subscribers where we come together, I present a topic, and we spend time with it for an hour. May topic: Sobriety AMA. You can ask me anything!

Register below.

Register for 5/3 Second Sunday

Until soon,

Laura

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You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, co-host of the Dear Vernon sobriety podcast and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest and Push Off from Here.

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