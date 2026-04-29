Upcoming Offerings: Sobriety Support, Book Proposal Writing, Retreats
Second Sunday is this Sunday, May 2. Topic: Sobriety AMA.
Hi, friends.
I made it back from Maui and it already feels like a fever dream. A few photos before I get into the upcoming offerings.
Alright! Just a quick note today about upcoming offerings. Comments are open to all on this post so you can ask questions and see other people’s.
The Book Proposal Lab - Need Your Input on Dates!
If you’re serious about writing a non-fiction book, I will be running my 10-week course, The Book Proposal Lab, once more this year. The current session has so far exceeded my expectations (if you’re in the current cohort, I would so appreciate if you’d share about your experience in the comments!). If you’re thinking of participating, I’d love your feedback on preferred dates; you can also join the waitlist with this link.
Summer Sobriety Support Program Enrollment is Open - Early Bird Pricing thru Sunday
» We are now enrolling in the summer sobriety support programs in The Luckiest Club, each one for a different place on the path. Learn about The Sober 90, The Sober Steady, and The Sober Life here. Early bird pricing available through this Sunday, May 3.
Kripalu October Retreat
» My October Kripalu Push Off from Here retreat is sold out, but you can join the waitlist or attend virtually. Also: it sold out so fast, another one is in the works for next spring, so stay tuned 👀.
Second Sunday gathering is THIS Sunday, May 3. Topic: Sobriety
Our monthly community gathering, Second Sundays, will is this Sunday, May 2, at 11 am ET. (Technically it’s the first Sunday because May 10 is Mother’s Day.) This is an offering for paid subscribers where we come together, I present a topic, and we spend time with it for an hour. May topic: Sobriety AMA. You can ask me anything!
Register below.
Until soon,
Laura
You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, co-host of the Dear Vernon sobriety podcast and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest and Push Off from Here.
You can give a gift subscription here.
Chiming in here as a current participant of Laura’s Book Proposal Lab! I cannot recommend this course enough for writers with a nonfiction book in progress and dreams of landing a traditional publishing deal. Laura pulls back the curtain on the daunting and mysterious world of publishing, offering clear, in-depth guidance and firsthand insight into everything from agents, publishers, and query letters to platform, market research, comps, and the key elements of a knockout book proposal in today’s super competitive and ever-changing market.
I’ve taken several courses with Laura over the past five years, and each has changed me in a distinct and profound way. But this one, above all, has a true “rubber meets the road” quality, helping align my vague dreams with practical, actionable steps. While there are no guarantees that this course will help you land a literary agent or “Big Five” book deal, you will 100% walk away with tremendous clarity about both the publishing process and your own precious project. I personally discovered through BPL that I have three distinct memoirs in the pipeline, including one that will probably work best as a hybrid model. This clarity has proven invaluable in igniting my forward momentum, courage, and creative flow! And as you’ll discover, writing a book proposal is a beautiful, integral part of the whole creative process—not some separate task we must do.
Yes, BPL covers substantial ground over the ten weeks, yet the intimate cohort size, just-right pacing, and supportive environment make the process feel energizing rather than overwhelming. What once felt daunting now feels do-able—thrilling even! But I cannot devour enough of this content, and the twice-weekly calls are a highlight of my week. I already know I’ll miss this course as soon as it wraps, yet I will carry forth all I’ve learned.
If this course feels right on time for where you’re at in your writing journey, do not hesitate. Seriously. I cannot imagine a better guide than Laura: a brilliant author, wise teacher, rad human, and generous champion for fellow writers ready to roll up their sleeves.
And, I must mention that I’m also thrilled to hear of a spring Kripalu retreat (🤸), as I’ll be completing my yoga teacher training that same weekend in October. Yay! I’ve been to POFH retreats in both Boone and The Berkshires, and both times, they met me right where I was at, offering potent guidance and healing magic. ✨
PS: Hi, Emmy. You cute! 😛
the three generations shot... omg.
also good job growing in your brows. wait was that out loud