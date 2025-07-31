First: If you’re already sober but wondering ‘What’s next?’ and you’re ready to explore emotional sobriety, The Sober Life begins tomorrow, August 1. Over 5 months, you’ll develop the skills to not only survive in sobriety, but thrive. Register now.

Popping my head up from the final stretch of writing this book. T minus 30 days until I turn in my first draft. So far, each book writing experience has been different, and this one has been, by far, the messiest.

I’ve written chapters out of order (as opposed to strictly linear like did for the first two), some chapters in the beginning are, presently, just a rough sketch that I’m going to fill in sometime in these final weeks. I’ve written 5 different prologues, none of which may be used, or maybe they all will? The themes of the book are very strong in my mind but have yet to take shape in the manuscript, or maybe they have and I just can’t see it yet?

I’ve been listening to Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird every night as I fall asleep, as I did while writing the first two, because she’s both cynical and optimistic, funny and wise—but most of all because she keeps me from being precious about the whole endeavor of writing.

I’ve read very little this summer, but I did devour James Frey’s latest novel Next to Heaven, recently, and it was a real romp. Highly recommend if you want Real Housewives of New England murder mystery vibe. Now I’m reading This is Happiness by Niall Williams because I can never get enough of Irish everything. I will, by summer’s end, provide a comprehensive Dig List. Or, I will try!

released a conversation between the two of us—the first public one in seven whole years, following the abrupt end of our podcast,

, in January of 2018—on her new show,

. Links to listen are below, but first I want to walk you in…

"What happened to Laura McKowen and Holly Whitaker?"

For several years after HOME ended, this was the number one search phrase that came up for either of our names. I know this because I used to search my name to see what came up, Holly used to do the same, and in our brief periods of reconnection over the years, we would marvel at the fact that anyone still cared.

At the same time, we got it—because what we had and what we created together was undeniably rare and powerful. We knew this while it was happening, and it’s hard to name that without sounding wildly egotistical, but if you’ve ever experienced a true creative partnership, or found yourself at the helm of a wave of cultural change, or even just had a friendship—or any kind of relationship—where the energy between you is, in ways you could never manufacture or force, far greater and bigger than the sum of its parts, you know this stuff is highly impersonal.

My house. Sometime in 2015? Taken by Alma, maybe?

Us with our beloved producer, Adam Day, Austin, 2017?

We go deep into the backstory of how we met and what those first years were like in the episode, but that’s only part of the point of this conversation. The bigger point is the long-arc of the kind of relationships that are, at turns, wonderful and awful. Where there’s love and hate in equal, and extreme, measure. Where you cannot live with a person, and, apparently, cannot quit them either. And what the whole thing has been like for us—really ugly, woof bits and all—and where we’ve landed, improbably, today.

(I’m not talking about truly abusive situations. Please don’t use this as the reason to go back to that fucking terrible ex for another round, or try again with your dad, or mom, or cousin, sibling, or friend. This is not about keeping hope alive for a dynamic that is genuinely harmful.)

The crux of this conversation is two people who went through a very specific, unique experience together: the birth of the modern recovery movement, the rise of social media and influencer culture, becoming authors and CEOs—ridiculously—at the exact same time, all while contending with the very universal dynamics of individual trauma, personality differences, shadow and light, competitiveness, huge wins, and major losses that can surface in any relationship.

San Francisco, maybe 2016? What the fuck are my leggings.

Those first conversations on HOME were where I cut my teeth creatively, and, at just a few months sober, had more to say about what I was experiencing than I could ever find words for, but an endless hunger to try, nonetheless. And, as it happened, I stumbled into—of all the possible humans on the planet in 2014—the one other person who had just as much to say, and as big an appetite.

It’s hyperbolic but also probably true to say that much, if not all, of my work in the last ten years may not exist without that show, or my relationship with Holly. I’d have done something adjacent to this work, but it would not be the same work, and I have no doubt that whatever I put out in this parallel universe would’ve been…less…without her influence.

And with that, here it is.

Listen on Patreon, where she releases her episodes early, or on Apple podcasts below, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

