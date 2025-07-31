Love Story

It is done. Love you, love you. Love you.

Thanks so much for walking us in, Laura. I am so eager to listen to this episode.

I arrived to Home late-after I found you in 2020 (on a divorce podcast).

In fact, I did not start listening to Home until maybe 2022 or 2023, but damn, I was not only captivated by the sober subjects you and Holly were so bravely -and badassly (is that a word, hmm?)-tackling, but, yeah, I was there for the sober woman friendship story playing out in real time. Another sober woman friend and I used to send each other episodes and discuss them. Like, "Hey, have you listened to episode number 58 yet? It was so intense." Then we would trade messages as to how it landed for us and where we were at in our sober journeys.

I am eager to listen to this update on your and Holly's friendship not just because you are each *you,* but also because I have struggled with my women friendships my entire life -even-and especially-in sobriety.

Ironically--or not--that particular sober friendship that was so intense for over a year-we were each other's number one sober cheerleaders and BFFs-is pretty non existent for us today. And...I had that same experience with another sober woman friend a year or so after.

So, very selfishly, I am hoping for some insights in this area of huge struggle in my life.

Also, can. not. wait. for. The. Book.

KEEP GOING.

~much love and gratitude

23 more comments...

