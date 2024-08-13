Last week, I wrote about returning to writing my next book after being in a grief-rage hole following the end of my relationship earlier this year.

I really wish I could say I’m out of the hole completely—God, I want to be—but alas, no. These past few days have been pretty rough, so I want to talk about that today, but first, I’ve got something coming up in my live conversation series…

Weds. August 28 at 1 pm: “Teens and Their Phones…HELP!” A live conversation with Devorah Heitner

Navigating tweens, teens, and technology with sanity. Learn how to draw boundaries, keep your connection, and build trust with the kids in your life while navigating social media and connection stress—yours and theirs.

Social media and smartphones aren’t going away, so what can we do to cut through the overwhelm, connect with our kids, support them, and help them figure out who they are when everyone is watching? Join Laura in conversation with

and author of

, the “definitive guide to helping tweens and teens set boundaries online.” Drawing on her extensive work with parents, kids, schools, and clinicians, Devorah will offer research-backed advice on what we should worry about, what we shouldn’t, and most importantly, how we can maintain the connection to our kids, build trust, and mentor them instead of monitoring their every move.

This conversation is for paid subscribers only. A recording will be made available for those who can’t make it live.

Register below, and you’ll receive a confirmation email with the Zoom info to join on the 28th.