Sunset in Nice.

Hello, hi, bonjour.

I’m writing from Nice, France, where T has had a work event, and we’re staying through the weekend to explore. He travels a lot for work, so I tag along when it makes sense with my schedule and sounds good (like going to France!). It is stunning here—like a movie.

When I occasionally ask folks on Instagram or here in our community what topics they’d like me to write about, sober travel often comes up, and I think, Eh, I don’t have much to say. I travel a good amount. I don’t drink. But I don’t think about this as A Thing anymore, which is maybe hopeful to hear if you’re in early sobriety and SO AWARE ALL THE TIME OF THE FACT OF DRINKING OR NOT DRINKING to know it changes, but it’s not exactly helpful beyond that?

But then I got sick on the way over here. And so I have spent the last 48+ hours pretty hopped up on cold medicine and jetlagged, which means I’ve been sleeping at weird times, like in the middle of the day, and then awake for long, strange stretches, like 10:30 pm - 3:30 am. This has led to a lot of audiobook listening but also reflecting. Travel makes me reflective as it is; add a gnarly cold to the mix, and I’m a wistful, melancholy mess.

Pre-sobriety, drinking was the central activity and force around which everything else spun. This was true for me in all modes of living, but the distinction is that when traveling or on vacation, it’s even more culturally expected and accepted to drink more and more openly, so my obsessive focus on it was normalized in that context. This makes drinking while traveling both easier to romanticize and harder to decouple psychologically. We trick ourselves into thinking we’re having the same experience as other people—let’s call them normal drinkers—when we’re not.

I traveled to so many places in my twenties and thirties only to see them from inside a few bars and restaurants or behind the scratchy gauze of a hangover. When my travel companions would be ready to pay the tab and do other things after lunch, like, you know, actually see the place we traveled to—unless it involved drinking, I’d tap out, claiming, “I don’t like touristy things!”. Mornings were spent waking up late to sleep off the night before or waking up early, typically filled with hangxiety, because activities had been planned, which I’d slog through with faux enthusiasm, privately counting the minutes until it was time to drink again. Rinse and repeat for the rest of the trip until I poured myself into an airplane and went home an exhausted, jittery thing. This was my version of fun, and I would have sworn to you it was.

While here in Nice, I’ve thought a lot about my last time in France. It was over fifteen years ago, the week between Christmas and New Year’s in 2007, and my husband and I met up with two other couples.

We did all kinds of quintessential Paris things on that trip: the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, the Eiffel Tower, cafes, long walks on the cobblestone bridges and streets, eating fresh baguettes and crepes from street vendors. My husband and I were still relative newlyweds, surrounded by friends, not yet burdened by the responsibility of parenting or the financial crisis that would soon befall us, and it should have been a beautiful, magical trip. It should have been so great. But it was so, so awful.

I was trying to reconcile the fact that I didn’t want to be married but had just married and—at the time of marrying him and all the days leading up to it—had thought I wanted marriage, and him, so wholly. I hated myself and I hated him and I had no idea how to cope with this schism in me or to enjoy myself other than to drink.

When I think of that trip now, it feels like ice sliding down my back: scary, chilling. And not even because of the mess of my feelings about my marriage, which were terrible, but because of the way I needed to drink to do any of it: be there, socialize, relax, sleep, eat, exist. I drank straight through that vacation, from the moment we left Logan Airport to the moment we landed back there six days later, with a different kind of intent than I had been drinking previously. The dial turned a few distinct clicks to the right on that trip, and it never went back.

As strangled as I felt by marriage, it was the alcohol that really had me by the throat. And this is what I want to emphasize today because it’s the thing I feel is far more important than any tips, tricks, or advice I could offer about how to travel sober. Those are easy enough to come by with a quick Google search, and there’s plenty of proof that it’s possible to do so and have a fabulous time.

What I want to tell you is much bigger: whether you’re thousands of miles from home or in your own living room, on the train or at work, in a good marriage or a bad one, in a job you love or one you loathe, if you drink the way I did (and this is not about how much you drink or how often, but what happens to you when you do, and the importance you place on it) none of the contexts or circumstances of your life matter all that much because at the end of the day, drinking owns you. And when drinking owns you, you’re not capable of actually experiencing anything. You’re not present in any moment.

In other words, wherever you go, there you aren’t.

The big lie I told myself about alcohol was that it made life brighter, better, more exciting, and fun. This especially applies to our mental model of certain contexts, like travel, which is why people often ask about it.

But it’s so easy to see now that it only ever did the opposite; drinking robbed me not only of the experience I was hoping to have but all the other experiences I didn’t know were available until I stopped.

Yes, it’s hard to imagine traveling without drinking at first. I remember how crushed I was when I realized there were certain experiences I’d probably never get to have:

…Red wine in Italy

…Wine tasting in Napa

…a champagne toast on my (imagined) honeymoon

…Guinness in Ireland

But these ideas were just fantasies. Fairy tales and folklore. The reality would have been so different and disappointing.

It takes time and learning and more than a few moments of frustration and discomfort to settle into the groove of doing things without drinking, including travel. In the early days of sobriety, when I had to travel for work, I hated it. I was frequently sent to uber-drinky places like Las Vegas, New York City, and San Francisco, and each trip felt impossible until I did it sober once, then twice, then again, until my neural pathways changed.

For personal travel, I had to learn what I actually like doing (getting up early, coffee, hikes, an open-ended agenda) instead of what I’m supposed to like doing (long dinners at loud restaurants, museum tours, a packed schedule). I had to bow out of certain kinds of trips—mainly ones that revolved around drinking—even if it made me sad or counted me out of certain groups because those kinds of trips are overstimulating and boring for me.

On this trip, I spent the first twenty-four hours mostly in the hotel room because I was sick, and it was no big deal. I didn’t feel guilty the way I would were I hungover. Being up for long stretches in the middle of the night isn’t my favorite, but it was an opportunity to listen to a few audiobooks and let my mind wander freely. Were I drinking, I would have no doubt been spiraling with anxiety. Even groggy and tired, I spent half the day yesterday walking around Nice, taking it in. I don’t feel obligated to do “productive” things to counter the guilt of drinking; I don’t feel obligated to do anything at all.

I’ve spent time working, writing notes for the new book, sending voice memos and texts to friends, and writing to you here. I helped one friend brainstorm a title for her next book, listened to three podcasts in three different baths, got lost in this incredible piece of writing by

, and spent a good two hours clicking around in

’s

. Last night, I bought the most perfect pink sweater, and when I’m done writing this, I will walk outside in the bright sun and find another bakery and likely another mind-blowing almond croissant.

I mean, the color!

There’s an ease and a flow and a spaciousness to time that I never had while drinking.

Of course, I’ve had some bad trips while sober, some stressful ones, some disappointing ones, and some surprisingly delightful ones. I don’t always love being so up-close-and-personal with reality or myself, but I always, always, always prefer it to the alternative.

It took years before my mind fully stopped associating drinking with traveling, but it did eventually. And in that space that once felt so urgent and important, and then—when I was no longer drinking but not used to it yet—so empty and colorless, grew a world of presence and choices. Oh, the choices. Now, wherever I go, there I really am. The simple miracle of that can’t be overstated.

If you’re not there yet, keep going. If you can’t imagine it, I know. It will come if you keep going, and when it does, send me a postcard.

Nice, France

Love,

Laura

