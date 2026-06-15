Thank you to all who joined yesterday’s call; that was my favorite Second Sunday yet. Below is a summary complete with links to all resources, articles, songs, and books mentioned. This was so rewarding for me, and hopefully all of you. As mentioned on the call, I’m continuing to feel my way into a more regular, accessible, community-based offering in the realm of writing and reading. Any desires or thoughts you have, please share in the comments; I would love to hear.

In the meantime, I think we’ll continue to focus on various aspects of writing in upcoming Second Sunday meetings. Paid subscribers get access to all live calls and recordings.

Writing Is a Way to Interact With Our Longings

This month, I wanted to focus on writing as a way to connect to, better understand, work with, and—for some of us—even satisfy our longings. I’ve been thinking about the concept of longing for some time, and about four months ago, after a massive download about my book, realized it’s the core theme of it.

Journal, March 24, 2026.

The word longing comes from the Old English verb langian or longian, meaning both “to grow long” and “to yearn for.” Historically, it paints a physical picture of the soul stretching out, or extending itself, toward something that is distant or missing—an extension of time or space, like reaching across a distance.

Writing is a way to interact with our longings. I believe this is the core of why I do it—and for some of us, the act of writing itself is a distinct longing. Sometimes the satisfaction comes from the act of expression itself—getting as close as we can to putting language to an experience, and in that process creating a new understanding, an integration, or digestion of the thing. And then, of course, there’s the transmission from writer to reader, which feeds our need for connection and understanding.