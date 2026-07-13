WATCH: Writing through Fear, Doubt, and Resistance
Replay and notes from Second Sunday session on July 12, 2026
In the end it all comes down to this: you have a choice (or more accurately a rolling tangle of choices) between giving your work your best shot and risking that it will not make you happy, or not giving it your best shot — and thereby guaranteeing that it will not make you happy. It becomes a choice between certainty and uncertainty. And curiously, uncertainty is the comforting choice.
—David Bayles
Thank you to all who joined Second Sunday yesterday! Below is the replay and notes. Our next session will be on Sunday, August 9—topic TBA.
As mentioned on the call, Starting this Thursday, July 16, I’m hosting biweekly cowriting sessions from 12-1:15 pm ET. Bring whatever you’re working on, we’ll write for an hour, and then connect afterward for 15 mins (no obligation). I’ll drop the Zoom link into our chat a couple of hours before we start.
This is the beginning of building a more formal Writers Group here at Love Story.
Open to all paid subscribers.
Quotes
“In the end it all comes down to this: you have a choice (or more accurately a rolling tangle of choices) between giving your work your best shot and risking that it will not make you happy, or not giving it your best shot — and thereby guaranteeing that it will not make you happy. It becomes a choice between certainty and uncertainty. And curiously, uncertainty is the comforting choice.” —David Bayles, Art & Fear
“So, yeah—here’s a trick: Stop complaining. First of all, it’s annoying. Every artist complains, so it’s a dead and boring topic. Second, of course it’s difficult to create things; if it wasn’t difficult, everyone would be doing it, and it wouldn’t be special or interesting.” —Elizabeth Gilbert, Big Magic
I told the universe (and anyone who would listen) that I was committed to living a creative life not in order to save the world, not as an act of protest, not to become famous, not to gain entrance to the canon, not to challenge the system, not to show the bastards, not to prove to my family that I was worthy, not as a form of deep therapeutic emotional catharsis…but simply because I liked it. So try saying this: ‘I enjoy by creativity.’” —Elizabeth Gilbert, Big Magic
I also read a long excerpt from the introduction Annie Dillard’s The Writing Life to underscore the tremendous effort and uncertainty inherent to the writing process
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