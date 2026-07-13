In the end it all comes down to this: you have a choice (or more accurately a rolling tangle of choices) between giving your work your best shot and risking that it will not make you happy, or not giving it your best shot — and thereby guaranteeing that it will not make you happy. It becomes a choice between certainty and uncertainty. And curiously, uncertainty is the comforting choice. —David Bayles

Thank you to all who joined Second Sunday yesterday! Below is the replay and notes. Our next session will be on Sunday, August 9—topic TBA.

As mentioned on the call, Starting this Thursday, July 16, I’m hosting biweekly cowriting sessions from 12-1:15 pm ET. Bring whatever you’re working on, we’ll write for an hour, and then connect afterward for 15 mins (no obligation). I’ll drop the Zoom link into our chat a couple of hours before we start.

This is the beginning of building a more formal Writers Group here at Love Story.

Open to all paid subscribers.

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