Also, I found out yesterday that Sarah Silverman talked about The Luckiest Club on her podcast. What?

Last week, I asked you all for stories of surviving heartbreak. I’m still reading through them, but thank you, thank you. They’ve made me feel less alone and more hopeful—which is what I really needed: the hope. Because one of the hardest parts of being in a lot of pain is feeling like it’ll never end—that you’ll remain frozen in your emotional hell for the rest of your life. I even wrote about this phenomenon in Push Off from Here. It’s called The End of History Illusion, wherein we regard the present as a watershed moment at which we’ve become the person we’ll be for the rest of lives. Unfortunately, having all the information in the world doesn’t keep us from our humanity; I’ve still asked friends, almost daily, to remind me that I won’t feel this way forever. Your stories help. Keep them coming.

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how going through this feels a lot like new sobriety, so I’m going to talk about that today.

