I’m feeling quite tapped writing and life-wise this week, but I’m hungry for some connection and service, so I thought we’d try a little open AMA here. Until 5 pm today, you can ask me anything in the comments—open to all subscribers. I used to do these occasionally on Instagram, but the nature of the app made it difficult to ask nuanced questions, and the public-to-everyone nature of it all is a different beast. This space feels much better, so we’ll see how it goes. If it's something that works, we’ll do it every now and then, perhaps on a specific topic.

Some Guidelines:

Ask a question in the comments. Note: your comment/question will be visible to everyone—if that’s not obvious.

You can ask about anything I write or talk about, but some ideas: sobriety, writing, motherhood, social media, Substack, marriage, divorce, purpose, running a business, switching careers.

If I don’t feel comfortable answering, I’ll say so, and no biggie.

I’ll open it up to ALL subscribers (not only paid) as an experiment.

I’ll answer live until 12 pm ET today, and if I can do more async after that, I will. I’ll end it today at 5 pm ET.

Alright, go for it!

Drop your question in the comments.

