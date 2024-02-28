Ask Me Anything v.1
Drop your Q's about sobriety, writing, publishing, life, cats, or whatever else until 5 pm today. Open to all subscribers.
Hi All -
I’m feeling quite tapped writing and life-wise this week, but I’m hungry for some connection and service, so I thought we’d try a little open AMA here. Until 5 pm today, you can ask me anything in the comments—open to all subscribers. I used to do these occasionally on Instagram, but the nature of the app made it difficult to ask nuanced questions, and the public-to-everyone nature of it all is a different beast. This space feels much better, so we’ll see how it goes. If it's something that works, we’ll do it every now and then, perhaps on a specific topic.
Some Guidelines:
Ask a question in the comments. Note: your comment/question will be visible to everyone—if that’s not obvious.
You can ask about anything I write or talk about, but some ideas: sobriety, writing, motherhood, social media, Substack, marriage, divorce, purpose, running a business, switching careers.
If I don’t feel comfortable answering, I’ll say so, and no biggie.
I’ll open it up to ALL subscribers (not only paid) as an experiment.
I’ll answer live until 12 pm ET today, and if I can do more async after that, I will. I’ll end it today at 5 pm ET.
Alright, go for it!
Drop your question in the comments.
UPDATE: I'm answering a few of these this morning and will continue to in the coming days. These are such beautiful questions and I am genuinely enjoying engaging with them and you. They're also sparking some great ideas about future essays and offerings.
Oh my WORD, these questions! Thank you so much, all of you. I've got to pivot to something else now but I'll come back to them later today (and this week) to answer as many as I can. I just love and appreciate you all so much for being here and trusting me with your minds and hearts. Thank you!
Just to say your podcast with Glennon has changed my life, i am very grateful and i can't wait for your book to come out in the UK