Hey hi. I did our first AMA here a few months ago, and it was great. Let’s do it again! Feel free to ask me anything, and I’ll get to as many as possible before my word bag is empty over the next few days.

Some Guidelines:

Ask a question in the comments. Note: your comment/question will be visible to everyone—if that’s not obvious.

You can ask about anything I write or talk about, but some ideas: sobriety, writing, motherhood, social media, Substack, marriage, divorce, purpose, running a business, switching careers.

If I don’t feel comfortable answering, I’ll say so, and no biggie.

Alright, go for it!

Drop your question in the comments.

Leave a comment