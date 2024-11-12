Hi, friends. I wanted to write something last week, but silence felt better and more helpful. The world is noisy, and I’ll never drop into your inbox just because I’m “supposed” to.

I’ve got 46 newsletters in my draft folder right now, but none of them feel ready or right, so I decided yesterday I’d do an AMA. I do these once a quarter or so for paid subscribers, and you can check out the first one here and the second one here to get a gist of how it works and the types of questions asked.

But first, two announcements:

I’m hosting an End-of-Year Gathering with my dear friend Elena Brower on Friday, Nov. 22, from 10-11 am PT // 1-2 pm ET // 5-6 pm UK. For our paid subscribers, we’ll talk about closing out the year with integrity, dreams for 2025, our friendship, and what we’re loving these days. Plenty of time for questions and conversation. The registration link is below, behind the paywall. If you attended my Push Off from Here retreat at Kripalu this year, I promised a playlist with a sampling of the music I used. I also have the dates for next year’s retreat, again at Kripalu: Oct. 17-19, 2025. Registration will be available late spring; I’ll announce it here.

Ask Me Anything

Let’s do it! I’ll be here answering questions today and tomorrow, November 13. I typically can’t get to all of them, but I’ll do my best.

Some guidelines:

Ask a question in the comments. Note: your comment/question will be visible to all paid subscribers—if that’s not obvious.

You can ask about anything I write or talk about, but some ideas: sobriety, writing, motherhood, social media, Substack, marriage, divorce, purpose, running a business, switching careers.

Feel free to comment on each others’ questions and share your perspective; that’s half the point of being here—we are a community.

If I don’t feel comfortable answering, I’ll say so, and no biggie.

Alright, go for it! Drop your questions in the comments.

