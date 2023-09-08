Book Publishing live call replay is up!
Plus, access the presentation slides, resources, and links to my book deal breakdown and how I got my three agents.
Thank you to all who joined yesterday’s subscriber call about publishing! We covered a whole lot! Special thanks towho graciously offered an overview of publishing models.
Throughout the call, I referenced these two posts: a detailed breakdown of how much I made on my first book and how I got my agent.
Paid subscribers can access the following:
A replay of the call, in video and audio format
Maggie’s slides offering a side-by-side comparison of the three publishing models as well as the industry criteria for hybrid publishers.
My presentation, which includes:
Writing about other people - resources
Book promotion - what responsibility falls on you vs. what publishers do, what I’ve done that works, and what I won’t do again
How bestseller lists work and why they matter (or don’t)
Book sales - what’s considered successful? How many copies does the average book sell?
Book deal structure for traditional publishing, with an example
A detailed breakdown of my book deal and financials for We Are The Luckiest
How to find an agent
Was there something we covered that surprised you, good or bad? Something you want to learn more about? Leave a comment!
Have a great weekend. Next week, we’ll return to the series about The Bigger Yes.
Love,
Laura
