This year has changed me. When my relationship ended in February, I entered an underworld, the here-but-not-here place grief takes all of us if we are awake and alive long enough.



I was an animal going to ground, curled up in its shelter, wounded and afraid. For months, I couldn't leave the perimeter of my town without panicking. I startled easily. My heartbeat was erratic. I showered four, sometimes five times a day to bring myself back into my skin. Laid on the kitchen floor, the bathroom floor, any floor—the cats would walk on me and knead and lick my fingers and face with their scratchy tongues. I cried everywhere. Spent so many hours in bed.



I'm not new to pain, but this was different. I believe years of sobriety had left me open enough to finally feel the weight of everything that had never been felt: the loss of this relationship and our future, and all the prior losses, too. I'd grown out of all my old defenses and escapes; I had to sit this one through for real.



I did not trust I'd emerge stronger or better. I could not access hope for a better future because I didn't want one; I wanted the life I thought I had. Luckily, I had friends who held that vision for me.



The anger was unwieldy. The rage and the sorrow. I couldn't use it to create anything; I just had to let it burn through.



I'm still moving through, but there is light in my face again. I'm starting to write. I can leave my town without panic, and I'm currently writing this in Maui, where Alma and I are visiting my mom for Thanksgiving. I’ve had tectonic dreams while here; when I wake, I’m dizzy from the impact. Another round of encoding to process as my body knows this is the week we’d planned to marry. I can breathe through it.

In these photos, I can see my strength and my softness. Messy as it felt, I am so proud of how I moved through this and eternally grateful for the ones who crossed the river with me—too many to name. Also: the kitties, who spent all those hours with me in bed because animals know exactly what to do.

I shared a version of the above on Instagram a few days ago and wanted to share a bunch more photos with you all here.

If you have the opportunity to be photographed by someone talented, please do. You will thank yourself.

