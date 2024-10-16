Hey, hi!

A few announcements first:

I’m giving a free talk about hitting ten years sober next Wednesday, October 23, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm UK. Grab a spot.

If you’re struggling to get sober or already sober but need community and support, THE SOBER 90 begins November 1. Learn more and grab a spot.

I mentioned in a recent newsletter that I’d started Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), and this week, I want to share my experience so far.

Obviously, I am not a medical professional, and none of this should be taken as medical advice.

Some background

I’ve been trying to pinpoint when I started to experience perimenopause symptoms, but it’s hard. First, there was the pandemic, so of course everything was jacked. And then there was the year or two post-pandemic, and I’d started a business and also had a book come out. Plus, I have a teenager, and the world is fucked, and this spring, my engagement ended, and I went into a grief-rage hole.

This is why it’s tricky for so many middle-aged women. Because we’re, like, always tired. Many of us are regularly depressed or anxious or both. Most of my friends don’t sleep well, and all of them have been carrying the invisible and visible mental loads of their families, relationships, and careers for too long. Rage? I mean, yeah. It’s a frog-in-the-pot-of-water type of situation, and it’s only when the undeniable physical symptoms of peri/menopause start to show up that we realize we’re more than normal cooked.