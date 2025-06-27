If you’re struggling to get sober—or to stay sober—you don’t have to keep doing it alone.

The Sober 90 starts in four days, on July 1. This is your invitation to stop spinning and start building something solid. Register now .

Thank you to all who attended yesterday’s conversation. I’ve received DMs and emails from so many of you saying how helpful and impactful it was. As I said on the call, learning about fawning through Ingrid’s work was a pivotal moment in my recovery and understanding of my past.

Reading this book took me from a lifetime of thinking “there’s something wrong with me” to “I make perfect sense,” and this is after decades of therapy, recovery work, and trying to put the pieces together.

Win an Advanced Copy of F awning

To complete your entry to win an advanced copy of Fawning, subscribe to Ingrid’s Substack (free). Winner will be notified via email.

Preorder Fawning

Fawning comes out September 9, 2025!

Pre-Order Now

Have a beautiful weekend.

Laura

