Heyyy hi ho. Welcome to the next installation of The Dig List, which is usually a monthly thing, but I eliminated non-critical work this summer, so…it’s a whole summer of digs packed into one juicy list. I did spend a lot of time this summer reading fun books, watching fun shows, listening to fun (for me) podcasts, and diving down anti-MLM, anti-wellness/coaching/spiritual influencer rabbit holes on social media because I can’t get enough of that outrage, I guess. I also made a lot of friendship bracelets. Like 20 or more. It was great.

Books

Exit Interview by Kristi Coulter - OUT TODAY!

I’ve been lucky enough to know Kristi since way back in 2014-ish. I came across one of her blog essays and was filled with jealousy because this bitch is a talented fucking writer. I thought, Who is this chick, and what good reason do I have to hate her? Turns out, she’s hard to hate, and she keeps getting better as a writer, so nothing is fair. But really, Exit Interview, which comes out today, is a fun, exciting, infuriating read about her ten years at Amazon. It’s infuriating because sexism, and because you want her to just tell them all to fuck off and leave already, but it’s fun and exciting because she’s a hell of a storyteller and also incredibly witty. She’s one of those writers where, as you’re reading, you think: HOW DOES HER BRAIN WORK LIKE THAT? Get it, it’s great.

Buy it.

Congratulations, The Best is Over! Essays by R. Eric Thomas

I was told by my publisher that Eric is one of the best humans ever and now I believe them. Few writers can make you laugh and cry in the same paragraph. This collection is heartfelt, funny, wise, and endearing.

Buy it.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

This book melted my face off. I read it in less than 24 hours, and I’m a slow reader. Wildest ride. About the publishing industry, but also: ambition, social media, fame, racism, cultural appropriation, gaslighting. Just trust me.

Buy it.

Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand

Okay so I’ve never read an Elin Hilderbrand novel before but my friend

one day and convinced me I should set aside my snobbery and get with the program. It was, as Nora promised, incredibly satisfying. I chose

out of her 234876 other novels for no other reason than I’ve stayed in the actual Hotel Nantucket. It was quick-moving and well-written, with a juicy plot (including a ghost!), and plenty of twists. As Nora said, life is hard enough, sometimes we need books to be fun and easy and for all the problems to be wrapped up in a bow at the end so we can feel the sweet satisfaction of closure that actual life rarely provides.

Hotel Nantucket

Buy it.

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Oh, Ann Patchett. Such a master. So solid. Tom Lake is a meditation on family, youth, parenting, and the evolution of what we want and what we need in different seasons of life. Up until the end, it can feel like nothing much is happening or will happen, and that would still be perfectly fine because the story and writing are so great, but then—at the very end—suddenly the story takes new weight, and you’re left like, damn, Ann. If you’re an audiobook type I’m guessing it’s stellar because, oh, Meryl Streep narrates it. One highlighted passage:

I didn’t have to call anyone. I didn’t have to ask anyone for permission or help. A nurse stood beside me and held my hand and I’m here to tell you, I felt nothing but grateful. There was always going to be part of the story I didn’t tell Joe or the girls. What I did was mine alone to do. I tore the page from the calendar and threw it away.

Buy it.

The Buddhist Enneagram by Susan Piver

So, I’ve read a lot of Enneagram books, listened to a lot of Enneagram podcasts, talked about it for probably thousands of hours, and have done a few weekend-long retreats over the years. I went deep into it back in 2016 and stayed deep in it until around 2021. I didn’t give up on it or anything I’d just sort of maxed out my obsessive-level interest and moved on, keeping it in the back of my mind as a construct and tool.

Someone told me to listen to the recent podcasts on We Can Do Hard Things with Enneagram teacher Suzanne Stabile (below), and I reluctantly did so, thinking I’d be bored. Plus, my podcast listening is only for fun and entertainment these days.

I was wrong. I learned so much. And it’s reignited my love for all things Enneagram, so I’m talking about it with my friends again, bugging T to talk about it more, trying to type everyone I know, etc. etc. etc. I’ve found it to be incredibly fascinating, nuanced, and helpful in understanding myself and others.

When I went to visit a friend last month, this book was on the bedside. I am a fan of Susan Piver, Buddhism, AND the Enneagram, so I picked it up. It’s the best Enneagram book I’ve read so far, easily. Concise, precise, and without the Christian undertones many other Enneagram books/teachers have (which, no shade, it’s just not my jam). Super recommend.

Buy it.

Podcasts

We Can Do Hard Things Enneagram episodes with Suzanne Stabile

As mentioned above. She’s my new favorite grandmother/aunt/best friend.

It’s at the top of the charts for a reason. It feels like a true crime podcast and in a sense it is, but it’s got so many other wild angles: manipulation, medical fraud, deception, mental illness (I think), and a ton of WTF WHO DOES THIS AND WHY AND HOW. The reporting by Charlie Webster is excellent. Listen.

I think I’ve mentioned this one before, but it’s one I do a fist pump about when I see a notification come up for a new episode (same goes for one of Michael Hobbes’ other shows, Maintenance Phase). I also subscribe to both shows’ Patreon feeds so I can get all the bonus goodies. This show takes mega-bestselling airport books and dissects what they’re actually about, which often turns out to be: not much. The snark level is ultra-high, so if that kind of thing makes you feel bad (my friend said she can’t listen because they’re so mean!) skip it.

They’re not always dicks, to be fair. They do a lot of research and always at least try and provide some “this is what was good about this book” commentary, but for some books, like Men Are From Mars, that part of the episode is…brief lol.

As an author, it’s a fascinating look into what sells, when, and why. Listen.

Apparently, I have an endless appetite for stories of people doing fucked up things, probably because human psychology is my favorite subject. This show feeds that need by presenting stories of people who take advantage of situations and other people in wild ways. The reporting here is also incredibly well done and fair; you can tell the host, Hannah Smith, has a genuine curiosity about motive and tries to empathize with the people she profiles. A few favorites:

The series on Peggy Fullford, the former financial manager for Dennis Rodman

Greg Gumicio, founder of the yoga empire, Yoga to The People

Shows

The Bear

I doubt you need me to tell you about this show, but on the off chance you haven’t watched it, you’re welcome. It’s intense. Really intense. And some of the best writing and acting in any show I’ve seen anywhere, ever. My family owned a restaurant for ten years so I feel particularly connected to it because of that. Mental illness, addiction, family trauma, woof.

Season 2, Episode 6: The Fishes left me speechless. Jamie Lee Curtis gives a masterclass. Watch it on Hulu.

Suits

I probably knew Suits existed as “that show with Meghan Markle” or something, but I never paid attention to it until it made its way to Netflix in August. This show is such perfect low-stakes lawyer drama. I cannot stop watching it! I watch Charlie HARVEY—I originally typed Charlie! Who is Charlie and what kind of Freudian slip is this?!—and think, You are every man I ever chased goddammit. Louis! Donna! Mike! I need to finish writing this so I can watch another ep!

Substacks

Some of these are paywalled, some not. All are excellent. Note: I subscribe to a woefully small number of Substacks, mostly other authors, and not because I don’t want more or believe there are so—many—more incredible writers out there, I just only have so much time and a proclivity toward gluttony in media consumption that I try to manage. But I want to know who you absolutely read 100% of the time / who you cannot miss / whose Substacks you save for later when you have proper time to absorb them. Because I know I’m missing out on some greats, and I hate that.

Other

This explanation of the Taylor Swift folklore love triangle on TikTok

You will need to listen to betty, august, and cardigan on folklore—in that order—at least ten more times each. Go ahead, tell me she’s not a genius.

Spoak for Interior Design

I love interior design. Planning spaces, designing corners, finding the perfect chair/side table/rug/arrangement of objects. If I had limited money it would never stop. Earlier this summer, I got a new office/hideaway space and got to design a couple of rooms from scratch. There were so many possibilities, my eyes were going crossed Pinning things, and I needed something to organize myself and help me visualize a whole room. Then I found Spoak and behold!

It provides several ways to design a room quickly and easily starting at $9.99 a month. You just create an account, fill out your room dimensions, and use their templates and tools to move around the elements of a room easily to see which layout works best. You can also create mood boards and upload photos of different furniture and elements to see how it all comes together.

I was able to design both rooms within a couple of weeks, so I only paid for one month, and it saved me so much guesswork. Check it out.

I love plants and have over twenty-five of them now. But I find that with the high humidity here it’s really easy for plants to get root rot. Plus, I travel often, and it’s easy to miss watering them, or to overwater them because I don’t want to leave them thirsty. So while Easyplant can be expensive, I think it’s saved me money in the end because the plants stay healthy!

It’s an online plant store, and the magic is all in the pots, which have a self-watering feature. You just pour a bunch of water into the opening and don’t think about it again until it gets empty, which takes a couple of weeks to a month, depending. The pots come in gorgeous colors, and they indicate which plants are pet-friendly, low-light, etc. in the store. Enjoy. 🪴

