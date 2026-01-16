First: If you need sobriety support, we now offer three programs at The Luckiest Club, tailored to where you are in your journey.

The Sober 90 is for early sobriety, cravings, triggers, and all the firsts.

The Sober Steady (NEW!) for the in-between phase (6-24 months, typically), where you’re sober but not settled. I will be teaching in this program.

The Sober Life is for deepening emotional sobriety, leadership, and intentional living.

» All programs are open for registration and begin February 2. Learn more & register.

There’s a trend on Instagram right now where people are posting photos from 2016 and saying a bit about who they were then and what was going on. I’m not sure why it’s happening this year, but since I’ve already been thinking a lot about how this year marks ten years (!) since I left my career in advertising to do this, I decided to partake.

@laura_mckowen Laura McKowen on Instagram: "The year is 2016. I am 38, a singl…

Searching my photos from 2016 choked me up. The first one in the carousel I posted (above) is from the first-ever yoga workshop I taught, at South Boston Yoga, just a month after I gave my notice. I was terrified, but also, somehow, sure? I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I knew I’d make it. I didn’t know how or exactly what that would look like, but I knew.

I needed to revisit that place inside me—to touch that again, remember, feel her inside me.

Because for a while now, I’ve felt unsure about what I’m doing. Even now, I’m hesitating to type. Writing and deleting. Second-guessing myself. I said to a writer friend the other day, for the first time, I’m scared. I’m scared I can’t do this book. What if I can’t actually do it?