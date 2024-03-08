ICYMI, the paperback of Push Off from Here dropped this week. I didn’t know this until I became an author, but not every book goes to paperback, so it’s a big deal.

As promised on Tuesday, I’m offering some big prizes to those who buy a copy and leave an Amazon review.

The Prizes

A spot at my Push Off from Here retreat at Kripalu October 18-20, 2024. Kripalu is gorgeous, especially in the fall when the leaves are popping, and their food is de-lish. Value: $385. A spot in my “The Bigger Yes” online course about aligning to your purpose, which runs from April 10 - May 22. Value: $679. An annual membership to The Luckiest Club sobriety support community. Value: $242.

You can enter to win all three of these prizes. One entry per person.

How to Qualify

To qualify, you need to:

Provide proof of purchase of the paperback at any retailer.

Leave an Amazon review. Love or hate it—and we mostly hate it—they matter. Note: you do not have to purchase from Amazon to leave a review there.

How to Enter

Fill out this super quick form!

Thank you for being here. I don’t like sending purely promotional emails, but once in a while, it’s just part of the gig. I hope you’re excited about these prizes. Let me know if you’re entering in the comments or ask any questions you have! And please share.

Love,

Laura

