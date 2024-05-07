Hey, hi, hello!

First, some announcements:

My “Push Off from Here” October 18-20 retreat at Kripalu is open for registration. It sold out quickly last year, so don’t sleep on this one if you want to go.

If you need sobriety support—getting sober, staying sober, finding sober friends, or feeling good in sobriety— come join us at The Luckiest Club (7-day free trial) . I lead a meeting every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., but we have almost 60 other weekly meetings. It’s the place I wish existed when I was getting sober.

Over the next couple of months, I’ll be hosting a series of live conversations here about how I transitioned careers, built a platform, and became an author. I get asked these questions in bits and pieces, and I thought going deep in a few focused sessions would be helpful. This will be a conversation between me and a colleague in transition herself. This series will be for paid subscribers.

Why and how I started lifting heavy things, Part 2

ICYMI, in Part 1, I briefly explained my relationship with exercise and what led me to start strength training. I also shared the equipment I got, my routine, and what did and didn’t work for me initially.

Today, I’ll share some more key learnings from my first 18 months while I was working my beloved personal trainer,

, why I decided to move on from her and go solo, joined a gym, and how getting stronger has helped me walk through this difficult spring.