Hi, all! I’ve been teasing this series for the last few weeks, and we’ve finally nailed down the dates so I can formally invite you.

I did an AMA here a while back and received a bunch of questions about how I switched careers and became an author (and all the steps in between). One came from

, a woman who’s navigating her own career transition, and I invited her to email me to set up a time to talk. Chela is super dynamic and has a fascinating career as an entrepreneur and master coach, helping

people find their calling. She’s now feeling the pull to use

voice, build a platform, and write a book (among other things).

otherher

While we talked, I tried to figure out the best way to use the material we were discussing. Ultimately, we decided to have a series of conversations—two, for now—live on Zoom, where she’ll essentially interview me about my experience and process.

This series will be for paid subscribers only, and replays will be made available after the conversations, also only for paid subscribers.

Who: Laura McKowen & Chela Davison

When

Thursday, June 6, from 11 am - 12 pm ET

Friday, June 14, from 11 am - 12 pm ET

What : Two LIVE conversations about:

Laura’s journey and path to selling her first book, including leaving corporate, platform building

How Laura supported/supports herself financially: a detailed breakdown of income over the years since leaving her corporate job in 2016

Growing a platform, how necessary it is for selling a book, and other ways to get publicity/credibility

How and when Laura got her agents, wrote her book proposals, and sold her books

Biggest mistakes or places where time, energy, and resources were spent unnecessarily

How does Substack fit into Laura’s platform? Is it worth investing in, and if not, what is?

And whatever else comes up!

When : Zoom details are below behind the paywall

I’m so excited for these conversations! These are questions I get asked so often, and I’m glad to be able to do a deep dive in this format.

There will be time at the end of each session for questions, and paid subscribers can comment below if there are specific things you’d like Chela to ask!

Hope to see you there!