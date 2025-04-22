Love Story

Love Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda's avatar
Amanda
12h

Hi Laura. I have never written a response on a blog or Substack. I rarely comment on social media and I wrote my first Google review last week because my friend asked me to. But I am writing here because it feels important to say ... I can't imagine how hard it is to write a book. But I just wanted to remind you how important and how beautiful it is the work that you are doing. You almost single-handedly changed the entire course of my life with "We are the Luckiest." I am also a marketing executive in my 40's, went through a divorce and have spent most of my adulthood struggling with addiction. I am sober now and the work you are struggling through always feels like a light to me. So thank you, and please ... keep writing. I hope this gives you some inspiration to keep going because the world needs your words and your beautiful perspective. And so do I.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine's avatar
Christine
9h

Recently I told my son, almost two years sober, that recovery also runs in families. Mine has some of the very best people, all imperfectly perfect. I hope your friend and her partner find their way. I root for them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Laura McKowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture