A version of this piece was originally published on LauraMcKowen.com in 2018. It’s been updated here with new resources & commentary.

When I think about the worst part of my drinking, it’s not the blackouts, the DUI, the toxic hangovers, or even the body-cringing moments involving my daughter that grip me the most. It’s the anxiety.

That ten-ton plank on my chest. The racing, dislocated thoughts. The scramble to find ground, any ground, as my heart slammed against my ribcage—often for days after. The ice water feeling in my veins.

In the end, that’s what finally did me in. When I woke up with my last hangover, I thought I won’t survive feeling this again. It will kill me.