Sharing stuff I love is my favorite, so instead of trying to squeeze recommendations into the other newsletters, I started a series called The Dig List. It’s a monthly roundup of things I’m digging: books, podcasts, music, cultural moments, art, products. Nothing I share is sponsored. Read all issues of The Dig List here.

December Roundup

American Symphony was gorgeous.

The story of Kate Cox’s attempt to get an abortion in Texas is rage-inducing. Please read about it if you haven’t already, or listen to this episode on The Daily.

Taylor was named TIME’s Person of The Year. “But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies,” she says. “Trash takes itself out every single time.”

Bonnie Garmus, author of Lessons in Chemistry, said, “It was smart to write when I was so angry.” Also, the show on Apple TV is perfect.

Shane Parrish shared his biggest failure of the year, and I felt it hard. I actually winced reading the thread.

I read Wellness, and I’m still thinking about it. In a good way. Damn. Also, It’s not a 2023 book, but I’m reading We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman, and I’m so in love with it. The wit! The humor! The story (which is terribly sad, but she brings levity and humanity to it all)! She’s recently launched a Substack called Crone Sandwich about all things midlife.

My 2023 reading will wrap up with Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyan Woo and The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride.

Best of 2023

