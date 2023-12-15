Last Day for 30% Off, Tell Me What You Want!
It's gonna get real good in here in 2024. Tell me who and what you want here at Love Story.
Hi! Happy Friday!
This is a quick message to say today’s the last day to take advantage of my end-of-the-year discount on a Love Story annual subscription. This means you’ll pay $35 for one year (that’s $2.91/month).
NOTE: If you are currently a monthly subscriber you’ll need to cancel your subscription first and then sign-up for the annual to get the discount. It will charge you the full $50 if you don’t cancel first; sorry!
What’s new in 2024?
In addition to my regular essays about addiction, recovery of all kinds, relationships, psychology, and writing, here are some of the things I have planned for paid subscribers next year:
Guest Essays - I’m VERY excited to bring in other voices to provide their unique expertise and perspective on topics we care about, including relationships, psychology, addiction, recovery, parenting, menopause, writing, publishing, and more. Some voices you can expect to hear right away in the new year include Ann Dowsett Johnston,, and.
Q: Is there someone you’d LOVE for me to have here on Love Story? Drop their name in the comments.
Behind The Scenes (BTS) of Book Publishing series, where I take you with me as I write my third book, another memoir. I’m covering everything from how I plan and organize myself to meet deadlines to writing about other people to how I’m doing emotionally to book promotion.
Live Quarterly Zoom hangouts, like the one we did this summer on All Things Book Publishing. These will be informal but educational, like chill masterclasses.
What topic are you most interested in?
If that answer is “Something Else,” let me know what it is in the comments, please!
Scholarships
As always, if you cannot afford a paid subscription at this time, just hit reply to this email, and I’ll grant you one—no questions asked. This is done on an honor system. (Please give me a week to process your request; I do these in batches.)
Love,
Laura
I would love to see Dawn Nickel as a guest writer here!
Dating in sobriety in late 40’s?