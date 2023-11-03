Discover more from Love Story
Last Saturday night, I found out about Matthew Perry’s death while scrolling Instagram in bed. I whisper-shouted, FUUUUUCK, and send a screenshot to T.
This news hit amid another torrent of impossibly difficult news; just last week, the war in the Middle East escalated, the deadliest mass shooting of the year happened in Maine, and my mom visited the site of her burned-down home—her only home, not a vacation or rental property—in Maui for the first time. We’re past the point of digesting the sheer volume of horror happening right now, and I’m not one to get despondent about the world often, but I’ve been touching that place lately.
Before I get to it, some throat clearing…
I’m conscious of choosing to write about this versus any number of other things happening in the world right now and how that might look. So I’ll take this as an opportunity to say I don’t subscribe to the idea that everyone with a platform should make a public statement about every big public issue. It’s impossible to do, of course, but I see it as unhelpful at best and dangerous at worst. I’ve accepted I’ll never write publicly about most things, even if it would benefit me personally to do so, and even if many people want me to or think I should, because 1) I don’t know enough about most things, and 2) the vast majority of genuine processing, critical thinking, and action in my life take place privately (which is the case for everyone, whether we admit it or not) and it’s best that way.
Addiction is central to my work and my personal story, so Matthew Perry’s story hits close to home. Despite thinking I was going to write a totally different, lighter email when I woke up today, when I opened up a new draft in Substack, I found I wanted to write about him. So here we are.
Reading Matthew Perry’s memoir felt like holding my breath underwater for too long.
I read it fast, within a couple of days, and at about three-quarters of the way through, I started skimming. I needed oxygen: signs of hope, signs of recovery. When I flipped to the end and read the last two chapters, I slammed my Kindle into my comforter and texted a friend. I said I hated the book. I. HATED. IT., I wrote in caps.1
There are so many reasons to dislike a book, ninety-nine percent of which are irrelevant to the author, even if it’s a memoir. I didn’t just dislike his book, though; I had a visceral reaction to it. It made me angry. I thought about it for weeks. It made me want to scream about it to everyone who would listen, and I did. I had hunches about why then, but they were only surface things; now I understand the deeper reason.
Still, at the time, despite whatever complicated reaction I had, I knew he’d probably done a lot of people a huge service by writing the book and I respected that he did it knowing how much it must have cost him emotionally. I adored him in Friends, as so many did, and I appreciated the gifts he gave the world and the light he wrested from all that darkness. Above all, I wished for him what every person who’s struggled with acute addiction wishes for one of their own: freedom from hell. I don’t know for sure, but I felt he was still there when I read the book, or perhaps somewhere in between, and I wished him out. I wished him peace.
What I understand now is that my intense reaction came from the fear of what lives inside of me, too—of what was and is still possible for me, too—on the other side of an invisible line.
It’s nearly impossible to describe addiction to someone who hasn’t been there, and it’s equally impossible to describe what it’s like to be in recovery. Because it’s not as though once you’re sober, you join the world and live like everyone else; you don’t. In recovery, you are both more alive and closer to death than other people all the time because your particular plot of land, the place where you live, is affixed to the edge of a canyon. If you lose sight of that fact for too long or at the wrong time—which is easier to do than it should be—you risk falling in. This is just the truth of it.
But it gets worse.
The reason I couldn’t bear Matthew’s story then and the reason his death punched me in the gut so hard is because of this: sometimes people fall into the canyon for reasons nobody can predict or understand or prevent.
I’ve known people who did all the right things, made as earnest an effort as they could possibly make to get and stay sober, had beautiful things to stay sober for, wanted sobriety with their whole being, were loved and supported and well-resourced, and even stayed sober for long stretches of time, but ultimately still fell. I’m not referring to Matthew’s death here; I’m referring to his life. The story I read in his memoir was one of a man falling into a too-deep, too-hard canyon too many times. He may have been stone sober when he died, even sober for a long while, but I would bet my life that his addiction is still what killed him, even if it technically didn’t.
When I talked to non-sober people about his book, they loved it. They thought he was a hero. When I talked to people in recovery about it, they were scared by it. They thought he seemed unwell. Exactly one year ago, last November, we chose it as our book of the month in The Luckiest Club. A large part of the discussion centered around this collective feeling of fear that he wasn’t okay. I recognize how that may be perceived as judgmental or patronizing, but it wasn’t. It was just the perception from a community of people who live life on the edge of the canyon, too.
If you’re someone in recovery who feels unusually impacted by his death, you’re not alone. It makes sense. It makes perfect sense. As a friend pointed out, we’ve never had a celebrity (or even a non-celebrity) publish an addiction memoir and die one year later. It hits.
From the bottom of my heart, I hope you rest in peace, Matty. May your soul be free. May your soul be free.
Love,
Laura
I did go back and read the parts I’d skipped.
Matthew Perry
I read Perry's book shortly after it came out. I was an avid Friends fan and his book was a gut punch in that I had no clue prior to reading it the deep grips his addiction had on him. That being said, I didn't like his book much at all, and I couldn't figure out why. I think you bring up an interesting perspective that I will have to think about. I initially thought it was because I felt like there was something he wasn't being completely honest about, which is wild to say given how many horrific details he includes.
Now Matthew Perry's death - that was the bigger gut punch. I got the text from another friend in recovery when I was driving home from dinner with my husband who is also a huge Friends fan. He said, "wow, I can tell tell by the look on your face this is hitting you hard" and all I could say was "yea, he was an addict no different than me and its always hard when someone loses the fight to it and you are still living." I am still in awe as to why I get to live and they don't.
I really hate this post mortem we do as a culture to those who struggle with addiction though. Like why the fuck does it really matter what the discrete details of his toxicology report were? It doesn't really to me. Maybe I feel this way because my brother was found dead at the age of 29 in the ice cream shop where he worked the next day when the owner came in to open. At the time of his death everyone thought he was clean from the crystal meth addiction he had been battling for the 8 years prior to that time. His toxicology report showed cocaine and amphetamine in his system (he convinced the indigent clinic to prescribe him adderrall which is amphetamine and he had his prescription hidden all over his car and apartment when we went to clean them out). We found out after asking his friends that he had gone out a couple nights before and used coke because he had been doing so good and he thought he deserved it. Were either of these things what killed him? Was it that his heart and body had just taken too much abuse from all the wear and tear over that time?
It really didn't matter to me in the same way it doesn't really matter to me exactly how Matthew Perry died. He was a human in a tremendous amount of pain, who tried to medicate his pain in the same ways that I did in a society that offered him little to no grace because of it. Mostly judgement and shame.
I hope we can start to learn to treat humans like my brother and Matthew Perry with a little more dignity and respect when they are alive and maybe they will have a better chance of staying with us. For now, I am glad to know neither of them are suffering in this sometime intolerable world any longer.
I appreciate your well thought out perspective on all of this. But I respectfully disagree. What I do agree with is that I got the same sense he is still not at peace. From both the reunion show and then the memoir. Sometimes I felt he was “off” during interviews. But mainly just that he was sad. And lonely. And he was sick; he did a lot of damage to his body. And here is the thing. Maybe he wasn’t there yet. But where is “there” anyway? His journey was his journey, it’s his story and truth. I can relate to him. I have been in the grip of this since I first picked up a drink as a teen. Zero to one hundred and no looking back. Not the drugs but the alcohol, as a lot of us can. I can relate to not yet achieving any of my dreams outside of professional. I am 42 and I am not married and don’t have a family because I could only keep my shit together to be successful in one area. I consciously made this decision. And successful I have been. Some how. As hard as I have gotten kicked by this, I have always tried to kick back just as hard. It doesn’t matter how often he fell or for how long he fell when he did. He never stopped trying. Many, if not most, never try at all. Not all of us “recover.” What does that actually even mean? And we certainly don’t all recover the same if we do. He felt that it was his responsibility to use his platform to tell his story. A platform that has the attention of more people than most other humans could possibly ever reach. His story was no less impactful being told while still in process. Still in the process of genuinely lfinding peace and true freedom from the chains of addiction. In fact I could make an argument that it was more impactful because of. To me, his legacy is that he never gave up. From my view, he has created an intentional legacy unique to any other. I celebrate him and all the beautiful things he was and represents. The loss of him is a great one. But what we gain from his entertainment and his documented & shared experience with the big terrible thing is so much greater. He is a gift, not a tragedy.
Rest Matthew Perry and may you be experiencing the most unbelievable kind of peace that you could never have ever imagined here on earth.
PS, I finally made a firm decision to find my own peace and build my life. My date IS 11/1/23. I started S90 as well and am just thrilled to be there. The relief to get off the hampster wheel. To rest. To feel safe. The relief to just make the decision. All along, I just had to simply make a decision 😊