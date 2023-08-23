Join me and Anne Lamott, Julia Cameron, Alex Elle, and other authors for a transformative writing retreat in Santa Fe from Sept. 22-24. In-person and virtual options are available. Learn more . Get 10% off ticket prices with the code LUCKIEST1.

I recently wrote about how chaos itself can be an addiction and how, consciously or subconsciously, we sometimes stay in it because it keeps us distracted from having to feel big feelings and ask big questions. Questions like: Who am I, really? Is the life I’m living mine or someone else’s? Is this good enough? Am I using my gifts or squandering them?

Today, I want to talk about another side of that conversation. About why sometimes—despite how painful and soul-killing it can be to stay stuck and in chaos—we still choose it over going after what we really want. “Going after what we want” is annoyingly vague and could mean anything, but I’m talking about the defining, foundational aspects of life: the people we choose to spend our life with, the places we inhabit, the work we invest in, the things we create, and the Gods

we worship. You know, the parts that actually matter in the end.

Author and activist Parker Palmer has a different way of looking at the question of living truthfully and authentically (I loathe this word for its overuse, but alas) that feels right to me; it’s what I teach and believe as well: the central question is not, “Am I living the life I want?,” but, as Parker says, “Is the life I am living the same as the life that wants to live in me?”

“Is the life I am living the same as the life that wants to live in me?” - Parker Palmer

So it’s less about “going after what we want” per se, but recovering and owning what’s already there: our unique gifts, our essential nature, our true self, our vocation or voice. The former tends to be more short-sighted, egoic, and pain-avoidant, like me desperately wanting to politely excuse myself from my marriage twelve years ago without having to bear the consequences of making the commitment in the first place, or a few years later, wanting—more than I’d ever wanted anything before—to simply be a “normal” drinker; to be able to keep alcohol and all it meant to me, intact. I wanted both of those things so bad. For years, I begged for them, bargained with the universe. I wouldn’t have believed that what life wanted from me was to feel every corner and crevice of pain, to see how capable I am of inflicting hurt and damage on myself and others, to see how much darkness lives inside me. I didn’t know that by surrendering these desires, I would lose everything I thought I wanted, yes, but gain what life wanted from me, which was so much more than I could have fathomed, and so much more meaningful: an impossible bounty.

I shy away from saying it out loud to others or even allowing myself to acknowledge it fully—sometimes because part of me still believes the other shoe must drop; sometimes because it feels grandiose; sometimes because I don’t want to come off as claiming to have created it all when so much of it is luck and privilege I didn’t earn. But I’ll say it here: for now, today, I am living the life that wants to live in me. I am a writer. I am living as a writer. I am writing. I’m using what is best in me in the best way I know how, most of the time. There are problems, and there is pain, and there is suffering around me, but there is no great schism in my life anymore. There is no great heartache about what could be.

I’m saying it today because it’s my birthday and I feel extra grateful, but also because I hope by saying it, some of the feeling of it comes through. And that perhaps the feeling of it in me will be recognized by the part of you that’s begging to be uncovered, recovered; perhaps the feeling of it in me will pierce your doubts or your fears or your procrastination or whatever for enough of a moment to matter; that perhaps the feeling of it will matter more than anything else I will say.

Why we turn away from our Bigger Yes

In both of my books I’ve written about The Bigger Yes, a phrase I adopted from a Stephen Covey quote I stumbled upon in early sobriety: “You have to decide what your highest priorities are and have the courage—pleasantly, smilingly, non apologetically, to say ‘no’ to other things. And the way you do that is by having a bigger ‘yes’ burning inside.” It served as a guide and reminder that, yes, I was saying some painful “no’s,” but they were in service of what I wanted most: to use my voice, to write.

It’s taken me weeks to put this piece together, partially because I’ve been sidelined by various things, including the month of August as an entropic force (how can one do anything in August, particularly when one has kids?!!!!!!!!!!), but also because it kept growing like a weed every time I sat down with it. It’s one of my favorite topics; in addition to writing about it in my books, I’ve taught weekend-long retreats about it and created a course called The Bigger Yes that I’ve taught since 2017.

And so I kept trying to jam everything into this one piece, which wasn’t working because I wanted to share so many stories and anecdotes and nuances and lessons from over the years. So last night, I decided I’d spread it out and spend the next couple of weeks digging into each of the five main reasons we turn away from ourselves, from our Bigger Yeses.

The five reasons, distilled only from my experience and observations, are:

Fear of pain - a tale as old as time, humans avoid pain. Fear of uncertainty - if I do this, then what? What will it mean for x, y, z? Fear of disapproval - but my parents, friends, ex-husband, sister, etc. won’t get it. Fear of being seen wanting, trying, or failing - actual vulnerability. The “Who am I to…?” fear - why should I do this when so many can’t? What if I outshine others? Who do I think I am?

First up, #1: Fear of pain, will drop on Monday. These will be for paid subscribers only. Thank you for being here and LFG Virgo season!!!

This is 46, just before hitting ‘send,’ in pajamas, pretty greasy, very grateful.

Love,

Laura

