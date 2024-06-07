REPLAY: Career Transitions and Becoming an Author, Part 1
Watch or listen to the replay.
That was so much fun! Thank youfor being the perfect conversation parter/facilitator, and all of you for bringing questions at the end.
Join us for Part 2 on Friday, June 14, at 11 am ET. This session will also be recorded and made available for replay to paid subscribers. Zoom info is below; I’ll send another reminder the day before.
As discussed on the call, we may do more sessions if we don’t cover everything in these first two!
Become a paid subscriber to access the live calls and replays.
The following related pieces and conversations are also available for paid subscribers:
Topics Covered:
When I got the feeling advertising wasn’t for me, and how I started to work on writing and imagining being an author
The work I did to start building a “platform” and the steps
What “following the breadcrumbs” looks like in following a new pursuit
The importance of relationship building and connections
The importance of knowing yourself, specifically, your tolerance for risk and ambiguity, your comfort with “putting yourself out there,” and other factors specific to your pursuit
Why being “introverted” or “extroverted” probably doesn’t matter when it comes to something you really want to do
The fantasy of being an author versus the reality
How I financially made the leap
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Love Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.