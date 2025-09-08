Hello! First, I have a few things coming up this month!

REPLAY: Drafts, Deadlines, and Telling the Truth in Memoir

Here’s the replay from our subscriber hangout last week. These calls and replays are available to all paid subscribers. Notes are below so you can decide if it’s worth your time/resources.

Talk Highlights

The Writing Journey Deadlines, extensions, and how life events reshape a book Writing 75% of a draft in ~10 weeks under firm pressure The power of writing straight through without looking back

First Draft Philosophy Goal: “ make it exist, you can make it good later” Treat the first draft as gathering raw material, not a finished product Let it sit before revising

Feedback & Support Be selective about who sees early work Early readers = cheerleaders, not critics Ask for specific feedback when the time comes Hire memoir-savvy editors for targeted input

Writing About Others Focus on your own inner experience Avoid assuming others’ motives or quoting unnecessarily Change details/roles to protect identities Open conversations with loved ones when needed—without asking permission Accept that some people will never like being written about

Craft & Style Balance showing and telling ; both are necessary Structure of Love Story: mostly linear, reflective voice, non-prescriptive Use craft as “oven mitts” to create distance (e.g., speculative vignettes) Write what you’d want to read; honor your voice

Emotional Realities Expect fear, courage whiplash, second-guessing Publishing is iterative—essays and posts can be adjusted later Legal concerns are real, but deal with them later in the process

Finding Focus Don’t chase marketability in drafting; shape and market later Write widely—your themes will reveal themselves Study how other memoirists narrowed their lens (e.g., Sarah Hepola in Blackout)

Daily Practices Read broadly (fiction and nonfiction, not just memoir) Keep craft companions nearby (On Writing, Bird by Bird) If stuck: write a scene



Resources

Craft & Process On Writing – Stephen King Bird by Bird – Anne Lamott Body Work – Melissa Febos Permission – Alyssa Altman

Memoir Models Blackout – Sarah Hepola You Could Make This Place Beautiful – Maggie Smith



