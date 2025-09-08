Hello! First, I have a few things coming up this month!
Join me and Dr. Ingrid Clayton in NYC this Friday, 9/12
Friday, Sept. 12, NYC - Join me and Dr. Ingrid Clayton, author of Fawning, this Friday at the iconic 92nd Street Y in NYC. Get tickets.
Grab Your Spot for The Bigger Yes Online Course
Sept. 18 - Oct 30, Online: If you’re facing a season of change and don’t know what comes next, feeling generally stuck, craving alignment between your values and your daily life, or have been saying yes to everyone else and no to yourself, The Bigger Yes is for you.
Love Story paid subscribers get a $100 discount on registration:
$479 $379. The discounted registration link is behind the paywall below (scroll). Payment plans available.
Learn more & register at the regular price.
Threshold Women’s Retreat with Elena Brower and Kemi Nekpavil
Sept 25 - 28, Carbondale, CO: There are still a couple of spots available for this intimate women’s retreat located at the exquisite True Nature retreat center. Grab your spot.
REPLAY: Drafts, Deadlines, and Telling the Truth in Memoir
Here’s the replay from our subscriber hangout last week. These calls and replays are available to all paid subscribers. Notes are below so you can decide if it’s worth your time/resources.
Talk Highlights
The Writing Journey
Deadlines, extensions, and how life events reshape a book
Writing 75% of a draft in ~10 weeks under firm pressure
The power of writing straight through without looking back
First Draft Philosophy
Goal: “make it exist, you can make it good later”
Treat the first draft as gathering raw material, not a finished product
Let it sit before revising
Feedback & Support
Be selective about who sees early work
Early readers = cheerleaders, not critics
Ask for specific feedback when the time comes
Hire memoir-savvy editors for targeted input
Writing About Others
Focus on your own inner experience
Avoid assuming others’ motives or quoting unnecessarily
Change details/roles to protect identities
Open conversations with loved ones when needed—without asking permission
Accept that some people will never like being written about
Craft & Style
Balance showing and telling; both are necessary
Structure of Love Story: mostly linear, reflective voice, non-prescriptive
Use craft as “oven mitts” to create distance (e.g., speculative vignettes)
Write what you’d want to read; honor your voice
Emotional Realities
Expect fear, courage whiplash, second-guessing
Publishing is iterative—essays and posts can be adjusted later
Legal concerns are real, but deal with them later in the process
Finding Focus
Don’t chase marketability in drafting; shape and market later
Write widely—your themes will reveal themselves
Study how other memoirists narrowed their lens (e.g., Sarah Hepola in Blackout)
Daily Practices
Read broadly (fiction and nonfiction, not just memoir)
Keep craft companions nearby (On Writing, Bird by Bird)
If stuck: write a scene
Resources
Craft & Process
On Writing – Stephen King
Bird by Bird – Anne Lamott
Body Work – Melissa Febos
Permission – Alyssa Altman
Memoir Models
Blackout – Sarah Hepola
You Could Make This Place Beautiful – Maggie Smith
Other Live Replays
