She’s over it. Also: I think menopause should come with a free fainting couch.

In June, I wrote about hitting a wall of exhaustion. In response, I vowed to work a lot less this summer and stop fighting with my uterus. I have, shockingly, worked so much less. I’ve also started to learn a lot about perimenopause, and what I’ve learned is: I’m squarely in it. I think I’ve actually been in it for a couple of years as I learn more about the symptoms. The most prominent ones for me so far have been: irritability, exhaustion, weight gain, brain fog, being hot

(no hot flashes yet, just feeling

), hair loss, and severe cramps/bleeding/migraines around my period. It all sounds so awful when I spell it out, but knowing what’s happening (versus thinking I’m going crazy, as women are so often told, hence the TS lyric

choice for this newsletter) has helped so much.

hot

Still, I continually feel like I did when I had Alma and started breastfeeding and could not believe how painful and difficult it was: WHY DIDN’T ANYONE TELL ME WHY ARE WE NOT TALKING ABOUT THIS? Turns out people are talking about peri/meno, but only very recently in modern, accessible language (and it feels like we have a long way to go still). Since I’ve been in information collection and research mode, I thought I’d compile a list of what I’ve come across so far and share that today.

Menopause and Alcohol Use Disorder

I’m going to dig into this in a lot more detail later, but I have to mention it now. Since I first started doing this work ten years ago, I immediately noticed a pattern in the demographic of women who were showing up in my communities, following my accounts on social, taking my courses, and coming to my retreats and book events. The vast majority—I’d say easily 75%—were between fifty and sixty-five years old. This is still true.

I started doing this work when I was thirty-seven, so to me, these women were “older,” and I was curious about that. Why did they care what I (someone considerably younger, in my view) had to say? Why were so many of them struggling with alcohol at that age? I used to think it was because alcohol use had just run its course—that the damage had reached a tipping point after 20-30 years of drinking. Or, I suspected (because they’d say as much) that their kids had left for college, or they’d become disenchanted with their career path, or their marriage had fallen apart; in other words, they’d gone through a tough transition that had spurred more drinking. This all may be true, but I’ve become increasingly convinced that the hormonal changes caused by perimenopause and menopause are a far bigger catalyst for the onset and progression of alcohol use disorder than anyone realizes.

I’ve conferred with other sober women about this, and we all agree/have seen the same thing. Veronica Valli has already started to have public conversations (linked below) about it. She also recently launched a course called “Hot Sobriety.”

Again, I’m just starting to look into this from a scientific standpoint, but to me, it’s a big DUH now that I’m going through it. I’d love to hear from you in the comments if this feels true in your experience.

A Brief Update About My ~Journey~

Dealing with the symptoms

On June 20, I got an IUD, which my gynecologist had been recommending for a couple of years because my period symptoms and bleeding were becoming increasingly unmanageable. I did general anesthesia, the procedure was fast and easy, and the next day I felt some mild cramping, but nothing big. Two days after the procedure, I became feverish and had full-body cramps; I’d developed an infection, which is relatively common, and after a couple of days of antibiotics, the symptoms subsided. But then I got my period, and when I tell you it was the worst period I’ve ever had…I was bedridden for five days. Severe cramps. Headache. Nausea. Excessive bleeding. I couldn’t do anything. There’s typically an adjustment period (I’m told up to three months) before the IUD works as it’s supposed to, so I’m praying this was the beginning and end of that adjustment period because next time it comes at the end of the month, I’ll be hosting a retreat for my entire team in Boston (melting smile emoji).

I’ll keep reporting back on this; so many of you have said an IUD was life-changing for you. Also, because someone is going to ask/recommend, yes, I have done extensive bloodwork to eliminate other causes.

Exercise revamp

About 18 months ago, my body started craving different types of movement than it had in the past. For starters, I couldn’t run anymore. After twenty years of being a committed runner, I just…couldn’t. I thought it was the pandemic that stole it from me, and for a brief period last year I tried to reclaim it, but that was short-lived. The pounding hurt too much. Instead, I’ve been doing the Peloton, hiking, and taking long walks—so many long walks.

I also started weight training. I’d long heard it was important in middle age to prevent muscle loss and slow the decline of bone density, but I’ve never had the patience or desire for it. Now I love it. I can’t believe how much I love it. I hired someone (hi, Anne, I love you!) to help me learn how to do it right, and 2-3 times a week now, I throw around heavy weights.

When the exhaustion hit in May, I couldn’t do these workouts anymore. They felt impossible. I asked Anne if this was normal, and she said, “Yes, you’re in a slump!” So, I took a break from them

, let my brain and body repair, and this past week I did my first real workout. Listening to my body and actually resting are brand new things, and they work,

.

Working less

imagine

No huge update here except to say I have, and I am, and it’s helping. But I constantly think about the fact that most people can’t just decide to work less, especially women and mothers. There are no quick fixes to this, obviously, but I tell myself that continuing to support people in getting free from addiction is one way I can tangibly help. Also: talking about it here and elsewhere.

Resources

Many of you have recommended great resources on perimenopause and menopause, and I’ve found a few on my own, too. I have not fully vetted all of these, FYI. Please add your own in the comments, and I’ll keep this as a growing list.

I hope this is helpful! As always, let's keep talking.

More soon,

Laura

