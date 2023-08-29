Last week, I wrote about something I call “The Bigger Yes.” Otherwise termed vocation, purpose, calling, dharma, or self-actualization, it’s basically the unique potential or blueprint inside each person. And as far as I can tell, it’s pursuing and living into this “Bigger Yes” that gives our life meaning, and it’s meaning that feeds us more than anything; it’s meaning that humans really desire.

To be clear, because it tends to be the assumption, your “Bigger Yes” doesn’t have to equal a job or how you earn a living. Nor does it need to be publicly notable or deemed extraordinary and remarkable by others. Sometimes, yes, it is made visible to others through an achievement, creation, or career, but it’s the invisible, inner experience of alignment and meaning that defines it.

When I say alignment, I mean that your insides match your outsides, more or less. You’re not staying in a relationship with a man when you know you love women, or staying in a marriage that’s not right because you’re too afraid to leave; you're not hiding in what Steven Pressfield calls a “shadow career,” like being a literary agent instead of becoming an author yourself; you’re not living a half-life and pretending it’s enough. You know it when you’re living a “Bigger Yes” because even when you’re in the shit, struggling, and nowhere near where you want to be, your actions are pointed in the right direction, which is the direction of your deeper longings. Even when I was still working in advertising and hating it, finally writing regularly on my blog that only twelve people would read felt incredible because I was actually doing the thing. The direction itself is everything.

I’ve been obsessed with this topic since I got sober nine years ago and read The Great Work of Your Life by Stephen Cope; I’ve written about it in both of my books and taught a course about it for years. What I want to talk about today and for the next few weeks is why we don’t pursue our “Bigger Yes” even when we could (and to be clear, not everyone has the privilege). Last week, I defined the five main reasons I can see, the first being the age-old human fear of pain.