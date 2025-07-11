Love Story

Love Story

The Mess + The Magic
I sat down (literally) and rolled up my sleeves (metaphorically) as soon as it registered we were gonna be talking about shame here. One of my favorite topics (along with grief, trauma, and addiction for this good time Sally here. lol.) The lump in my throat formed almost immediately because every time I get out my shovel, I hit another layer of inexplicable shame. This runs deep for me—deeper than my memory. And I’ve been digging for a while now.

As someone who has lived much her life as though apologizing to most everyone around her (for no good reason until there were endless ones), it never made sense to me. I can tell you a million ways shame has harmed me, but I’ve never considered viewing it as somehow serving me—my punishment as a form of protection. Three little words you wrote really stuck out to me: “I deserve it.” That activated instant ugly cry face for me, so clearly the shovel is striking something solid, yet below that layer exists a deeper knowing that it’s not true, but I just can’t quite seem to get to it.

I asked you once when you knew you’d reached a place where you were ready to write. Like when did you know that enough healing and understanding and insight and hindsight had occurred that you were ready to plant your flag and own your story in a book. And you told me words that I’ll never forget—that we don’t want to hear some tidily packaged story by someone who claims to have figured it all out. We want it real. We want it to touch us, not tell us. So give me the view from the belly of the beast over some field of tulips any day. This is raw truth, and because of that, far more beautiful. Breathtaking, really. ❤️

Jennifer G
“It feels like a battle for my life because that’s what it was. As a child, because I could not see my caregivers as bad (because I needed them to be good), I had to see myself as bad instead, because at least that’s something I could control.”

I had to pause after this paragraph and take a few deep breaths! This! I could never find the words - but you did. Thank you, I feel such a weight lifted!

