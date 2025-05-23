Happy Friday!

A quick update: the situation I wrote about recently wraps up today. Letting go of needing resolution cracked something open in me—and maybe the universe too. If you're in a tough spot and struggling to surrender, give it a read.

My last piece, “this is where I’m going to die,” felt like one of the most important things I’ve written in a long time—for me, at least.

Twelve years ago this weekend, I got a DUI that kicked off the end of my drinking. This Monday at noon ET, I’ll be sharing my story at a TLC meeting hosted by my friend Tammi Salas. Haven’t done that in years. We’re also hosting free public TLC meetings today (3pm ET) and Monday (same time). If you need support, or want to attend Monday’s meeting where I’m sharing, come check it out. Register here.

Lastly—big news! After 18 months of dreaming and building, my brother, sister-in-law, and I just launched Alma Joe, starting with a line of four archetype candles. Shop them here and use code LOVESTORY for 20% off your first order. (Valid through Monday, 5/26). More on this soon!

What’s The Dig List?

Sharing stuff I love is my favorite thing, so instead of trying to squeeze recommendations into the other newsletters, I started a series called The Dig List. It’s a monthly roundup of things I’m digging: books, podcasts, music, cultural moments, art, and products. Read past ones here.

The Dig List: May 2025 (Summer Reading Edition)

Except for Bitter Sweet, which comes out this summer, none of these books are new. Some I’ve mentioned before, on Instagram or otherwise. All are bangers.

Father of The Rain by Lily King—King is more known for her bestselling novels Euphoria and Writers and Lovers (didn’t love the former; loved the latter), but this is my favorite of hers. It’s the story of one woman’s loyalty to her father over decades. Divorce, addiction, love, loss, and New England. There’s a passage from the book that I’ve never stopped thinking about because it’s so stunning.

In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado is the only non-fiction title in this list. I read it a month ago, and it absolutely blew me away. It’s a genre-bending memoir about Machado’s experience in an abusive relationship, which sounds and is dark, but from a literary perspective, this book is all fireworks. If I ever meet her, I’m going to bow. Reading it while writing a memoir was a questionable decision.

Prodigal Summer by Barbara Kingsolver is my favorite of her novels. Like most of her stories, this one is rooted in the natural world and takes place in Appalachia (her capture of place is second to none, IMO). It’s about a reclusive wildlife biologist, a farmer, some neighbors, the land, and wolves, over one summer. It’s kind of feral and haunting and very, very beautiful.

East of Eden by John Steinbeck—I read it in maybe 2002, when I was twenty-three-ish, living in South Boston with my friend Kate. I read lying on my back in bed, and I can remember flopping the big tome of it face-down on my chest many times because it was like, Jesusfuckingchrist. It’s so…outstanding? Some may say it’s not a summer read, but I guess that just depends on the kind of summer you’re having or want to have.

Bittersweet by Hattie Williams comes out July 8, and it evokes so many emotions. It’s about a young book publicist and the much older, very famous author she has a relationship with, and the glorious, brutal, searching, wild stupidity of young adulthood.

Loving Frank by Nancy Horan is the story of Mamah Borthwick Cheney’s controversial relationship with famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Set in the early 20th century, it explores the complexities of love, personal freedom, and the societal expectations of women. I still think about it.

The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker is a feminist gothic story about five sisters who seem to be cursed. It’s dark, twisty, and fun. I loved it.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz remains one of my favorite books. Oscar’s character is so unique and honest, and the writing is dirty, dark, hilarious, raunchy, and smart.

A Visit from The Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan — A weird, funny, wild, intensely smart, music-laced romance. Must read.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin — I feel a little weird talking about this one again because I feel like I haven’t shut up about it since I read it three summers ago, but—it’s that great. It’s about three friends over three decades and is the best portrayal of the singular experience of creative partnership, but also friendship, love, disability, the longing to be seen and known. It changed me and how I view my work.

, is one of the best things I’ve read on Substack recently (ty, Holly, for sending it). And I don’t see a lot of stories about cannabis addiction, and it was never my thing, but I found this piece incredibly compelling; it feels important to share:

Love,

Laura

P.S. If you’re curious about Alma Joe, I shared a brief history here.

