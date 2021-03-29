Laura McKowen

Author of We Are The Luckiest and Push Off from Here, and founder of The Luckiest Club, a global sobriety support community.

Welcome to Love Story. I’m so happy you’re here. This is my space to write about topics old and new, share updates, and connect in a more meaningful and candid way with people in my community. I love it here, and I think you will too.

Mostly I cover addiction, recovery in all its forms, relationships, and writing. Also: books and a heavy dose of Taylor Swift.

Where’d the name “Love Story” come from?

It’s from part of a poem I wrote years ago: Do not be mistaken / this is a love story / your whole life is a love story / it's just not the kind you think.

I wrote it sometime in the middle of trying to get sober—when everything seemed dark and shitty, and love seemed very far away. Despite the dark and shitty, I knew the long arc of what I was going through was going to be, in the end, an epic love story. Not a romantic one; something far bigger.