The 1950s sh!t they want from me.
On the shame I don't feel about being a half-time mom.
Laura McKowen
May 8
70
71
All we do is try, try, try.
Why friendships are really hard and messy sometimes. Part 2 of my conversation with Kelly McDaniel.
Laura McKowen
May 3
26
10
April 2023
This is why we can't have nice things.
The impact of patriarchy on female friendships and other notes: a conversation with Kelly McDaniel.
Laura McKowen
Apr 26
32
25
My stupid view of friendships.
A big light bulb from reading The Life Council; Part 3 in the friendship series. Plus, greetings from book tour and upcoming events and stuff.
Laura McKowen
Apr 21
53
26
Dig List, April 2023
6 things I love and one that I don't. Ft the new Jason Isbell doc, Succession, Pineapple Street, and Cheryl Strayed on drinking less.
Laura McKowen
Apr 14
44
24
Something's made your eyes go cold.
On ghosting. Part 2 of 3 in the friendship series.
Laura McKowen
Apr 12
33
31
March 2023
Notes from our 3/29/23 subscriber hangout!
Below are some of the resources and links shared during our chat. See you next time! The Luckiest Club (TLC) - sobriety support community founded by…
Laura McKowen
Mar 29
33
14
I have a lot of regrets about that.
On being a bad friend. Part 1 of a three-part series on friendship.
Laura McKowen
Mar 29
73
39
Let's Q&A! (and info about our first subscriber hangout)
A whole bunch of A's to your Q's about sobriety, publishing my second book, reading Amazon reviews of my work, and more.
Laura McKowen
Mar 21
27
12
I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you.
Reflections on launching book #2. Warning: it's a big one.
Laura McKowen
Mar 14
55
40
Okay, okay, okay.
On accepting what is.
Laura McKowen
Mar 3
67
14
February 2023
The stuff of book launch week
Launch week miscellany including weird dreams, lists of lists, all the book events I'm doing, and two very strong book recs.
Laura McKowen
Feb 28
36
16
