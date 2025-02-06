Sometime in my mid-twenties, my mom gently suggested that how I was with my friends might not be attractive to boys. We were too involved with each others’ lives, she said. They were too much of my identity. She said this because I’d called her crying every couple of months for years, late at night after too many drinks, wondering why no one was ever interested in me. I wanted so badly to be in love, to be chosen, to have this elusive thing that seemed to come so easily to everyone else. “Where is my person?” I would ask her.

I remember being offended, telling her she didn’t get it—that it was different for my generation. I told her my friends were my world. They were my family, I said, in the absence of having any real family around. At twenty-one, I moved to Boston right after college with a friend. We’d both grown up in Colorado and had never traveled east of Chicago before we landed here to hunt for an apartment. She moved away two years later and eventually returned to Colorado as planned, but I never left. (I joke that Boston is my longest romantic relationship, but it’s true; those first years here were precisely like the heady, consuming, gobsmacked experience of falling in love, and twenty-six years later, the connection remains.)

Anyway, I rejected the idea that my friends took up too much space in my life, but still, I did view a romantic relationship as the holy grail. I’ve never believed we have to choose between the two, but if I were forced to back then, I’d have no doubt chosen romantic love. Friendship came easy; love did not. The opportunities for friendship were everywhere; love was scarce. Friendship was supportive, but love was salvation.